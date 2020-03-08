Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP has launched massive membership drive in Odisha: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:47 IST
AAP has launched massive membership drive in Odisha: Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said his party has launched a massive membership drive in Odisha as part of its efforts to strengthen the organization in the state. Singh, who is AAP's Odisha in-charge said the AAP membership drive has been launched with an eye on the next urban local bodies elections in Odisha slated to be held later this year.

AAPs governance model will be replicated in Odisha and other states, he said. The senior AAP leader claimed the Delhi Assembly polls showed the party governments performance and people-centric works outweighed BJPs campaign by high-profile leaders and its focus on contentious issues including Hindu-Muslim divide.

AAP won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi as people were impressed with its performance in different spheres including water supply, power supply, health care services and education, he claimed, adding the size of Delhi budget has grown from Rs 32,000 crore to Rs 62,000 crore in five years. Singh alleged that the Central government was responsible for the Yes Bank crisis as it "failed" to take any step for recovery of loans.

He demanded a thorough probe by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI into the circumstances that led to Yes Bank fiasco and seizure of passports of those who have taken more than Rs 50 crore loans from the crisis-hit bank. These people should not be allowed to travel abroad in view of the prevailing situation in the cash-starved bank, he said.

Slamming BJP for projecting itself as a champion of Hindu cause, the Rajya Sabha member said uncertainty prevails over the fate of over fix deposit of Rs 545 crore of Lord Jagannath in Yes Bank. He said hard-earned money of lakh of account holders of the crisis-ridden bank has now become uncertain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO

Rishi Sunak, the UKs first Indian-origin finance minister, has cast himself as the countrys finance director with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the CEO. The 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is putting the finishing tou...

Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 21 runs in second T20I

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20I match here on Sunday. With this victory, Afghanistan sealed the three-match T20I series against Ireland as they have gained a 2-0 lead.Chasing a massive target of 185 runs, Ireland ...

International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Womens Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the bann...

Army's effort kindles hope among poor students for a bright future in JK

For 21-year-old Zulfikar Ali, who lost his father to terrorism when he was a toddler, the free IT and mobile technology course arranged by Romeo Force of the Army came as a blessing in disguise as financial constraints did not allow him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020