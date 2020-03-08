Odisha to have separate dept for SHGs dedicated to women, announces CM Patnaik

Odisha will be the first state to have an exclusive department for Self Help Group (SHGs) called "Mission Shakti" and it will be dedicated to all women of the state, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a function on International Women's Day in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Addressing the event, Patnaik expressed happiness over Odisha's position in the country in the empowerment of women.

"Women's success in every field from sports to entrepreneurship is extremely encouraging. Focusing on the welfare and development of the women, the state government has introduced an independent Nutrition Budget focusing on Mother-Child nutrition," he said. Talking on the theme of this Women's Day, the Chief Minister said, "Women like Dutee Chand, Pratibha Ray, Mandira Das have brought name and fame for the state across the world and they are an inspiration for all women across the country." (ANI)

