PM says attempted assassination will not stop 'path of change' in Sudan

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said an assassination attempt which targeted his convoy on Monday would not stop the "path of change" in the country.

"What happened will not stop the path of change, it will be nothing but an additional push in the strong waves of the revolution," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.