Sudan's information minister: "terror attempts" to be dealt with decisively

Sudan's information minister Faisal Salih said on Monday that "terror attempts" and the dismantling of the old regime were matters that would be dealt with decisively, in the first official remarks after an attempted assassination of the prime minister. "The prime minister's convoy was targeted in a terrorist attack as he was heading to work," Salih said.

"Terrorist attempts and dismantling the old regime will be dealt with decisively," he added. Salih said investigations are ongoing to determine who was behind the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.