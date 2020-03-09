Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognise the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.

Television footage showed Ghani taking an oath at the Presidential palace in Kabul at a ceremony attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Presidential candidate and rival in a disputed election Abdullah Abdullah held his own ceremony at a similar time, suggesting talks between the two camps and Khalilzad aimed at brokering an agreement had not been successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.