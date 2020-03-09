HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5PM

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 pm. MDS4 TN-RAJYA SABHA-AIADMK RS polls: AIADMK names former LS Dy Speaker Thambidurai Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday named former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and another senior leader K P Munusamy as its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

MDS6 CORONAVIRUS-KA-MAN-MISSING Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital Mangaluru: A person who arrived at the airport here from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital with symptoms of coronavirus has gone missing, sources said. MDS7 CORONAVIRUS-LD KL Three-year-old tests positive; coronavirus cases in Kerala rise to six Kochi/Pathanamthitta: A three-year-old child who returned here from Italy tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of those afflicted by the infection in Kerala to six, officials said.

