Congress demands judicial probe into Delhi violence

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Monday said his party demands an independent judicial inquiry into the Delhi violence under the supervision of a sitting judge of Supreme Court or High Court. Referring to several controversial remarks and speeches made by Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik while addressing a press conference here said: "We demand that an FIR be registered against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma (for their speeches during Delhi polls). We also demand independent judicial inquiry in the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court or Supreme Court."

Wasnik was part of the five-member Congress committee formed by its president Sonia Gandhi over Delhi violence. Wasnik said the committee submitted its report to the Congress president earlier today with certain recommendations and demands. Casting aspersions on BJP, the Congress leader wondered if it was a ploy by the ruling party at the Centre to divert attention from several problems faced by the country.

"There are several problems before the country today. It appears to us that this may also be a conspiracy by BJP to divert attention from those," he said. Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader said: "It was one of our main demands that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign but he has not taken any responsibility till today. We understand that there was no attempt from him to control the situation which occurred in Delhi."

"Delhi Election recently took place. You would have heard that speech where Home Minister said to press the button so hard that its current is felt in Shaheen Bagh. What does it mean?" he questioned. Expressing condolences to the families of people and officials who lost their lives in Delhi violence, Wasnik said: "While 690 FIRs have been registered for the riots on one side, till today, no FIR has been registered against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma. What does that mean? Does Government want peace and harmony in Delhi or not?"

He also demanded action against officials who failed to perform their duty. Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader said the AAP leader has also failed to tackle the situation.

At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and police head constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that erupted in the national capital recently. (ANI)

