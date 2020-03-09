Discussed political situation with Sonia, will follow her suggestions: Kamal Nath

Amid political crisis and allegations about poaching in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said he discussed political situation with party chief Sonia Gandhi and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was perturbed as its "corruption over its 15-year rule is going to be exposed". "BJP se ab raha nahi ja raha (BJP is unable to control itself now). Their corruption, done during their 15 years, is going to be exposed, so they are perturbed," Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath said he will follow the suggestions of Sonia Gandhi about the political situation in the state. "I discussed with her the current political situation. I will follow her suggestions," she said.

The Chief Minister also said that Congress MLAs who were reportedly missing have returned and informed him that they were on `tirth yatra'. (ANI)

