Sudan's security council condemns assassination attempt on PM

  • Reuters
  • Khartoum
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
Sudan's security council condemned on Monday an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok while on his way to work earlier in the day in the capital Khartoum.

The council, in a statement, said it would seek help from friendly countries to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

