Sudan's security council condemns assassination attempt on PM
Sudan's security council condemned on Monday an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok while on his way to work earlier in the day in the capital Khartoum.
The council, in a statement, said it would seek help from friendly countries to identify those involved and bring them to justice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdalla Hamdok
- Sudan
- Khartoum