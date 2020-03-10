Left Menu
Iran's Khamenei cancels Persian new year speech amid coronavirus: office

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cancelled an annual speech marking the start of the Persian new year, his office announced Monday, as the country's death toll from novel coronavirus mounts

"The ceremony of the speech of the supreme leader which takes place every year at the sacred mausoleum of Imam Reza... will not take place this year" and Khamenei will not travel to the city of Mashhad, the statement said.

