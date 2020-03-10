Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tributes to Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid tributes to late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "My warm tributes to the popular leader of Madhya Pradesh, Late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary," Shivraj tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The late Congress leader and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia was born in Bombay on March 10, 1945. Scindia lost his life in a plane crash near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001. (ANI)

