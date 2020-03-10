MP: 14 MLAs of Congress resign

Fourteen MLAs of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh who are loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia have sent their resignations to state Governor on Tuesday, Raj Bhawan sources said. "We have received resignations of 14 MLAs through two e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Further details are awaited. A short while ago, Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.