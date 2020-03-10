Left Menu
MP: 14 MLAs of Congress resign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 12:55 IST
Fourteen MLAs of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh who are loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia have sent their resignations to state Governor on Tuesday, Raj Bhawan sources said. "We have received resignations of 14 MLAs through two e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Further details are awaited. A short while ago, Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital..

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

