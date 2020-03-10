Nath writes to guv for removal of 6 ministers from MP cabinet

Amid a political crisis in MadhyaPradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to stateGovernor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of sixministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leaderJyotiraditya Scindia

The copy of the letter, shared by a state Congressspokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat,Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn SinghTomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

