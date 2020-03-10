Futile gesture of Congress to expel Jyotiraditya Scindia from party: Natwar Singh

Former external affairs minister Natwar Singh on Tuesday said that Congress' decision to expel Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party is a futile gesture. "It is probably certain that Jyotiraditya Scindia will join BJP. I am not surprised at this development as there were indications to this effect. There is no nepotism in BJP. In Congress, it is going on for years. It is a futile gesture to expel of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress," Singh told ANI.

"The party has suffered a loss as Jyotiraditya had a huge following. Many MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are with him. On March 26, he will be elected to the Rajya Sabha in my opinion and then he will become a minister," he added. Earlier today, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia for "anti-party activities".

Scindia had resigned from Congress, stating that "it is time to move on". "Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Sonia Gandhi.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government. In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

