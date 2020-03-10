MP:BJP workers play Holi at party office, say 'Diwali' coming
Even as the political crisis that has gripped the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh is still unfolding, workers of the opposition BJP on Tuesday broke into celebrations at the party office here. Scores of BJP workers, including women, danced and smeared each other with colours to mark the festival of Holi.
A woman activist, however, said they are elated because of Holi and in view of the early onset of "Diwali", hinting at uncertainty prevailing over survival of the Kamal Nath government. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple the Kamal Nath government, which has been in power since December, 2018.
Earlier in the day, the state government was pushed to the brink with 19 MLAs of the ruling party sending their resignations via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, immediately after disgruntled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party in Delhi..
