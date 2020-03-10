SP, BSP MLAs met me for Holi, there is no politics in it: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that there was no politics behind his meeting with the Samajwadi Party MLA Rajesh Shukla and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha. "SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha have just come here to meet me on the occasion of Holi. There is no politics in it," Chouhan said.

The meeting is being considered politically significant in the backdrop of Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress on Tuesday. Twenty Congress MLAs have also resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

