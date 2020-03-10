Left Menu
Development News Edition

But for his surname, even Scindia has little to show: Prashant Kishor

After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party, poll Strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at him and said that but for his surname, even he has "little to show as mass leader".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:53 IST
But for his surname, even Scindia has little to show: Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party, poll Strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at him and said that but for his surname, even he has "little to show as mass leader". "Amazing that those who usually find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a Scindia leaving INC as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator," Kishor tweeted.

Scindia resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on." "Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. The resignation letter is dated March 9.

The disgruntled Congress leader said that his aim has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of his state and country. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country. I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he said.

Scindia asserted that time has come to look ahead at a fresh start. "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers. I believe it is best that now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation," he added.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government and their mobile phones were found switched off on Monday. In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA only politically motivated:Union minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else. The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said,addressing ...

Soccer-Gladbach v Cologne Bundesliga game to be played in empty stadium

Borussia Moenchengladbach will host Cologne in the Bundesliga in front of empty stands on Wednesday after the city ruled in favour of the ban due to the coronavirus. The game, postponed last month following a storm warning, will be the firs...

China's Xi says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been basically curbed at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital WuhanXi said initial success has been made in stabilising the situ...

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL39 CONG-SCINDIA-5THLD RESIGN In setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party, looks as BJP as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi In a massive setback for the Congress, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020