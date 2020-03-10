Scindia might have been feeling suffocated in Congress, says Gwalior district party chief

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the primary membership of Congress, might have felt suffocated while being in the party, said Gwalior district party president Devendra Sharma on Tuesday. "Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was his decision as he might have felt suffocated in the party," Sharma told ANI.

"However, I have been a member of the Congress party for almost all my life and hence I am very attached to it," he said. Earlier today, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that "it is time to move on."

Twenty-two Congress MLAs have also resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

