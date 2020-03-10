Scindia might have been feeling suffocated in Congress, says Gwalior district party chief
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the primary membership of Congress, might have felt suffocated while being in the party, said Gwalior district party president Devendra Sharma on Tuesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the primary membership of Congress, might have felt suffocated while being in the party, said Gwalior district party president Devendra Sharma on Tuesday. "Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was his decision as he might have felt suffocated in the party," Sharma told ANI.
"However, I have been a member of the Congress party for almost all my life and hence I am very attached to it," he said. Earlier today, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that "it is time to move on."
Twenty-two Congress MLAs have also resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Gwalior
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Congress condemns ban on Kerala-based news channels
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress over 'double standards' post Scindia's exit
Left-Congress joint protest march demands resignation of Shah
Congress leader Digambar Kamat slams Goa CM over Mahadayi, says Goa left "high and dry"
Congress takes out peace march against Delhi violence