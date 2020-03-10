Number of resignations by Congress MLAs can increase till 30 by evening: BJP's Bhupendra Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday said that the number of resignations from Congress MLAs can rise up to 30 by today evening. "I have come to Bhopal with the resignations of 19 MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. The number can increase till 30 by evening as many people are willing to join BJP," Singh said.

So far, 22 Congress MLAs have resigned. In the latest development, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Adal Singh Kansana has resigned from the membership of state Assembly. Kansana was elected from Sumawali seat in Morena.

Another Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary (Hatpipliya constituency in Dewas) has also tendered his resignation as a member of the state Assembly. The developments come in the wake of the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of Congress.

The state unit president of Congress Sewa Dal Dr. Satyendra Yadav, another Scindia loyalist, also resigned from the primary membership of the party. Earlier, one of the spokespersons of the MP Congress, Manzoor Baig, resigned from his post in Scindia's support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.