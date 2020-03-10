No dispute in Gujarat Congress, says LoP

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani said on Tuesday that there is no dispute in Congress party in the state. The comments came after Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government. Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

