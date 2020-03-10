Left Menu
Decision on resignations will be according to Assembly procedures: MP Speaker

With 22 MLAs considered loyal to former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tendering their resignation, Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on Tuesday said that he will take further action as per the procedure of the Assembly.

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 19:27 IST
MP Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With 22 MLAs considered loyal to former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tendering their resignation, Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on Tuesday said that he will take further action as per the procedure of the Assembly. "I will take action according to the established procedure of the state Assembly," Prajapati told reporters.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gopal Bhargava and BJP leaders including Narottam Mishra reached the residence of Speaker to submit resignations of 19 Congress MLAs. Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, had resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, have accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing differences since it formed a government in the state in 2018 after 15 years. (ANI)

