If corruption is an art, Cong its artist, says BJP attacking Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 19:30 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 19:30 IST
The BJP on Tuesday attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that she sold a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor at an exorbitant price of Rs 2 crore. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said wherever there is corruption, there has to be the Congress party.

He claimed the painting which Priyanka Gandhi sold to Rana Kapoor was gifted by M F Hussain in 1985 to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the centenary year of the Congress. "What MF Hussain was to the world of painting, the Congress is to the corruption. If corruption is an art, the Congress is its artist," said Patra.

He also questioned how does a painting gifted to Rajiv Gandhi as Congress chief become property of Rajiv Gandhi Vadra.  Patra said the BJP demands the entire episode involving sale of painting by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be investigated as "she got money from Kapoor's account which had the money from criminal proceeds. PTI JTR The Enforcement Directorate, investigating a money laundering case against Yes Bank founder Kapoor, had found 44 costly paintings in his alleged possession. One of the paintings was purchased by Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While the Congress party has said the deal was transparent as payment of Rs 2 crore was received by Vadra from Kapoor through cheque and was reflected in her Income Tax returns, the ED is probing if the painting was owned by her or the All India Congress Committee (AICC)..

