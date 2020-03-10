MP Cong meet underway, 22 party MLAs, 3 of allies skip it

Amid the crisis caused byresignations of 22 legislators, meeting of the CongressLegislative Party (CLP) in Madhya Pradesh began here onTuesday evening, with 92 of 114 party MLAs attending it

The 22 MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly andmost of whom are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quitthe Congress earlier on Tuesday, were absent, sources said

Two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA supporting theCongress government too skipped the meeting, spelling moretrouble for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government which is onthe brink of collapse, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

