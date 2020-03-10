Proud of my father, family never been power hungry: Mahanaryaman Scindia

Mahanaryaman Scindia on Tuesday hailed his father Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to quit the Congress, saying it takes courage to resign from a legacy and his family has never been power hungry. In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya quit the party and appeared set to join BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

"I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry," Mahanaryaman tweeted from his account which is not verified but is followed by Jyotiraditya himself. "As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies," he said.

Twenty-four-year-old Mahanaryaman also tagged a tweet of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on the state of affairs in the Congress and said, "Couldn't be more apt. Very well said." Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi said Scindia's "departure is a big blow" to the Congress. "He was a central pillar in the party and the leadership should've done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted and discontented," he said. Mahanaryaman also re-tweeted a known columnist's tweet in which it was recalled that Madhavrao Scindia had resigned in 1996 from the Congress following which the party expelled him. Earlier, Mahanaryaman tagged his father's resignation letter and said, "Sad it had come to this." A shell-shocked Congress, in a largely symbolic move of no consequence, expelled Jyotiraditya, the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, on charges of anti-party activities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.