Those who have betrayed party will be thrown into dustbin of history: Ramesh Chennithala on Scindia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history.

Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history. Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, he said: "For power, Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP. But BJP will not get any Congress or Youth Congress leader from Kerala. After receiving all powers from Congress, now he is abandoning Congress for the sake of power. Those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history."

"Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia did not opt for BJP when he had disagreements with the Congress party. He had formed a new party and later came back to Congress. One thing is clear, only Congress can lead India. This BJP rule is temporary and Congress will come back to power. It is true that there are groups in the Congress party but one should work together on unity and lead the party and agitate in the coming days," he added. He was speaking at a function at Indira Bhavan here where Shafi Parambil took charge as president of Kerala unit of Youth Congress. Parambil has replaced Dean Kuriakose who was in charge for the last six years.

Chennithala said: "The Youth Congress in Kerala is the strength of the Congress party. I am sure Shafi Parambil can lead the Youth Congress and strengthen the Opposition. Today LDF Government is a total failure and full of corruption. The new committee should start agitation against the state government." (ANI)

