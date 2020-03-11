Two Venezuelan opposition lawmakers freed several hours after arrest: legislature
Two Venezuelan opposition lawmakers were freed several hours after their arrest by authorities following a demonstration against President Nicolas Maduro's government, one of the lawmakers said in comments broadcast on the legislature's Twitter.
A third legislator who was also arrested remains in custody, lawmaker Angel Torres said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
