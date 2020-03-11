Former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden's presidential run
Andrew Yang, the businessman who ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination last month, on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden's run for president.
"We have to actually start doing the work that activated people to vote for Donald Trump, that activated people to get out and vote for Bernie Sanders," Yang, who has become a CNN commentator, said in an appearance on the channel.
"I believe Joe is open to that message. His heart's in the right place. He's a really patriotic public servant, decent man," Yang said.
