Sharad Pawar files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday filed his nomination here for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election. The former Union minister filed his nomination in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here. He was accompanied by NCP leaders from the state.

NCP leader and former minister Fauzia Khan, who was expected to file her nomination along with Pawar on Wednesday, is likely to do so on Thursday. The last date for filing of nomination is March 13.

Besides Pawar's, the Rajya Sabha terms of Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Congress' Hussain Dalwai, Sena's Rajkumar Dhoot, BJP's Amar Sable, BJP-backed Independent Sanjay Kakade and NCP's Majeed Memon will end on April 2. Ruling alliance members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can comfortably win a seat each, as a single candidate needs 37 votes.

The leaders of the ruling alliance will meet on Wednesday evening to finalise the floor strategy..

