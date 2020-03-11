JDU renominates Harivansh, Ramnath Thakur to Rajya Sabha

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday announced the names of Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur as candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The party has decided to send Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur to the Upper House. Both the JDU candidates are sitting members of Rajya Sabha. Harivansh is the current Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

Five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar will go to polls on March 26. The last date of filing the nomination is March 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

