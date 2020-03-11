Journalist Ajit Bhuyan to contest RS polls from Assam as independent candidate

Senior journalist and activist Ajit Bhuyan will be an independent candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have extended their support to Bhuyan.

Since the term of the three seats ends on April 9, the elections will be held on March 26 this year. (ANI)

