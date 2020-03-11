Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) to nominate Harivansh, Ram Nath Thakur for Rajya Sabha polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:38 IST
JD(U) to nominate Harivansh, Ram Nath Thakur for Rajya Sabha polls

Bihar ruling Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said it will field Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and MP Ram Nath Thakur, whose terms end next month, for the upcoming election to the Upper House

Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, which will fall vacant next month, will be held on March 26. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) holds three of these. The party's state unit chief, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, made the announcement at a press conference here in the presence of its national general secretary, RCP Singh, who is the JD(U)'s leader in the Rajya Sabha

The announcement was made shortly after JD(U) leaders took part in a meeting of the party's core committee at the chief minister's residence that lasted for more than an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Vertiv launches measures for efficient thermal management products

Vertiv NYSE VRT Vertiv.com, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a series of measures designed to meet increasing customer demand for innovative and efficient thermal management tec...

Trump working on executive order to limit dependence on China for medical supplies -Rubio

The Trump administration will issue an executive order to enforce Buy American requirements for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and to fast-track approval of certain drugs in the hope of limiting U.S. reliance on China during the curr...

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks...

Cricket-Australia to tour Bangladesh for two tests in June

Australia will tour Bangladesh for a two-match test series in June ahead of their limited overs tour in England, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. The first test will be played from June 11 in Chattogram while the second test wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020