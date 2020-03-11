JD(U) to nominate Harivansh, Ram Nath Thakur for Rajya Sabha polls
Bihar ruling Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said it will field Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and MP Ram Nath Thakur, whose terms end next month, for the upcoming election to the Upper House
Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, which will fall vacant next month, will be held on March 26. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) holds three of these. The party's state unit chief, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, made the announcement at a press conference here in the presence of its national general secretary, RCP Singh, who is the JD(U)'s leader in the Rajya Sabha
The announcement was made shortly after JD(U) leaders took part in a meeting of the party's core committee at the chief minister's residence that lasted for more than an hour.
