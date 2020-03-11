Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt jails prominent political figure for a year over "false news"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:34 IST
Egypt jails prominent political figure for a year over "false news"
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Egyptian court sentenced one of the leading activists of the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprising to a one-year prison term on Wednesday after convicting him of spreading false news, a judicial source and a lawyer said. Zyad Elelaimy, a prominent rights lawyer and former member of parliament already in detention since June last year over separate charges, was also fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,272) by a Cairo misdemeanour court on Tuesday, they added.

The court found Elelaimy guilty three years after a lawyer reported him to prosecutors citing an interview he had given to the BBC, his lawyer Ahmed Fawzi told Reuters. Fawzi said the defence team had been unable to clarify in court which comments Elelaimy was being prosecuted for. The defence team has appealed against the sentence, and a hearing is due to be held on April 7, Fawzi added.

Amnesty International condemned the ruling as based on "unfounded charges" and called on Egyptian authorities to immediately release him. "He is a prisoner of conscience, who has been swept up in Egypt's ruthless purge of critics and opponents," it added in a statement.

Elelaimy was one of the leading Egyptian activists during the 2011 popular revolts across the region that toppled long-serving autocrat Hosni Mubarak and several other Arab leaders. Mubarak died last month. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - like Mubarak a former senior military officer - has overseen a crackdown on dissent that has targeted liberal opponents as well as the Islamists who briefly held power after the Arab Spring.

Tens of thousands of people have been detained, though Sisi has denied holding political prisoners. He and his backers say the measures are necessary to stabilise Egypt. Elelaimy was detained with several others last June on charges including spreading false news and coordinating with a terrorist group - charges commonly used against protesters and political opposition figures.

Colleagues and activists said the arrests were aimed at preventing the formation of a secular coalition ahead of parliamentary elections due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping seven-year-old in Gujarat

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Gujarats Gir Somnath district, police said on Wednesday. The police on Monday arrested Bhikhabhai Sidi for allegedly raping the minor who was visiting a relative a...

DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress President

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka Congress President on Wednesday.Everyone is a team, Im not alone. We all are together and we will work together, Kumar said after his appointment.Meanwhile, Eshwar Khandre, Satis...

Vertiv launches measures for efficient thermal management products

Vertiv NYSE VRT Vertiv.com, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a series of measures designed to meet increasing customer demand for innovative and efficient thermal management tec...

Trump working on executive order to limit dependence on China for medical supplies -Rubio

The Trump administration will issue an executive order to enforce Buy American requirements for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and to fast-track approval of certain drugs in the hope of limiting U.S. reliance on China during the curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020