Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden inches towards Democratic Party's presidential nomination

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:11 IST
Biden inches towards Democratic Party's presidential nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden inched closer to Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Wednesday after securing big primary wins in four states, including the key battleground Michigan, over his main rival Bernie Sanders. By late Tuesday night, 77-year-old Biden had 788 pledged delegates in his kitty as he scored wins in the States of Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri as against 633 pledged delegates for 78-year-old Sanders. He also won Idaho.

Sanders secured victory in North Dakota. The result from Washington state is awaited. Either of the candidates need at least 1991 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to win the presidential nomination of the Democratic party.

Biden had lagged behind his Democratic rivals in early voting states, but rebounded after winning nine of the 14 states on "Super Tuesday" last week, the most important day in the race for the White House. His wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday has cemented his position as front-runner in the Democratic race to take on President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November.

Biden's win in Michigan is crucial as Sanders had clinched the victory in the state defeating Hillary Clinton four years ago. In his speech in Pennsylvania, Biden said that democracy is at stake in this election and the country cannot afford to have another four years of President Trump who is seeking his second term this November elections.

"Winning means not only having a president who knows how to fight but how to heal," he said. "I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal. And together, we will defeat Donald Trump," Biden said. Sanders has shown no sign of giving up.

Confident of winning the party's presidential nomination, Biden said, "tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honour to the White House." "We need presidential leadership that is honest, trusted, truthful and steady,” he said. Biden said that Trump's 'America First' policy has made America alone.

"To all those who have been knocked down, to all those who've been counted out... this is your campaign," he told his supporters. "Although there's a way to go, it looks like we're going to have a very good night,” he added.

Biden has been endorsed by four Democratic presidential aspirants - Indian-origin California Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobucher, former Mayor from Indiana Pete Buttigieg, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Barack Obama's vice-president for eight years has also won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Democrats' next big election milestone is in a week's time when 577 delegates are up for grabs. Meanwhile, Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, in a statement, said the Democrat candidate for president will be running on a big government socialist agenda regardless of the name on the ballot.

"It is also clear that the Democrat establishment has rallied around the confused Joe Biden in an effort to deny the nomination to Bernie Sanders. Either way, President Trump is on an unstoppable drive toward re-election," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Russia's energy minister questions Saudi decision to boost oil output

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabias plans to hike oil production and discount its crude prices was probably not the best option as disagreements over output policy between the two suppliers intensifi...

Sanders captures North Dakota, but Biden still carries day with big election wins

Bernie Sanders scored his first victory in Tuesdays Democratic U.S. presidential nominating contests when North Dakota was called in his favor, but the lone win was unlikely to blunt rival Joe Bidens momentum after a strong night for the fo...

294 out of 948 evacuees are in quarantine but asymptomatic for COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that out of 948 people evacuated by India, 654 have been found negative for coronavirus and discharged, while 294 people are in quarantine but are asymptomatic. Among the 948 evacuees, 900 are Ind...

British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the potential spread of the infection among lawmakers as she attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020