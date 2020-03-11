Now, posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bhind
Local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday put up posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here in Bhind.
Local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday put up posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here in Bhind. "Son of Bharat Mata, Jyotiraditya Scindia who supported the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is welcomed on his first visit in Bhind district," the poster read.
Meanwhile, four-time Congress MP, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress. BJP president JP Nadda formally inducted Scindia into the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Scindia's pullout from Congress triggered the resignation of 22 legislators, leaving the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Trump asked Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus
Colombia congressional committee to investigate president after ex-senator's allegations
PM Modi must tell people about progress made on bilateral trade in talks with President Trump: Congress leader
White House asks Congress for $2.5 bn to fight coronavirus: reports
Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemns Delhi violence over CAA