Now, posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bhind

Local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday put up posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here in Bhind.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhind (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:13 IST
Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhind on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday put up posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here in Bhind. "Son of Bharat Mata, Jyotiraditya Scindia who supported the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is welcomed on his first visit in Bhind district," the poster read.

Meanwhile, four-time Congress MP, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress. BJP president JP Nadda formally inducted Scindia into the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Scindia's pullout from Congress triggered the resignation of 22 legislators, leaving the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

