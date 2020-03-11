Our loss, will be another party's gain: Rajasthan minister on Scindia joining BJP
Contrary to other Congress leaders who have openly criticised Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party and joining BJP, a minister in the Rajasthan government has extended best wishes to the 49-year-old for his 'new endeavour'. Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh wished Scindia on Twitter.
“It is sad to see @JM_Scindia ji move on from the congress party. Our loss, will be another party's gain. I knew his father well, who was instrumental in getting my first congress ticket from #Nadbai Vidhan Sabha. I wish Scindia Jr. Sahib the very best for his new endeavour,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I am sure, that in the true spirit of the #Scindia family, he will continue to serve the Nation with utmost dedication and love,” the prominent Jat leader said.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned Scindia's move saying the former Union minister betrayed people's trust as well as the ideology. The CM said such people prove that they cannot thrive without power.
“The sooner opportunists leave, the better,” Gehlot tweeted..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
