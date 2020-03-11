Home Minister pays tribute to Delhi violence victims
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently. "I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families," Home Minister Shah said in the Lok Sabha at the outset of his reply to the debate on Delhi violence.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the recent incidents of violence in the North-East Delhi were in the making for months. Lekhi also criticised the Congress party, stating that "some people have the history of setting things ablaze."
At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven
HM Amit Shah calls meet to discuss situation in Delhi with LG, CM, leaders of political parties: sources.
HM Amit Shah calls meet with Delhi LG, CM, leaders of political parties
Three firemen injured in violence-hit northeast Delhi
All hospital authorities told to give best possible treatment to victims: Kejriwal on the violence in northeast Delhi.