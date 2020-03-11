Left Menu
Home Minister pays tribute to Delhi violence victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-03-2020 18:59 IST
  Created: 11-03-2020 18:59 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently. "I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families," Home Minister Shah said in the Lok Sabha at the outset of his reply to the debate on Delhi violence.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the recent incidents of violence in the North-East Delhi were in the making for months. Lekhi also criticised the Congress party, stating that "some people have the history of setting things ablaze."

At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

