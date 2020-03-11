Left Menu
I requested NSA Doval to visit violence-affected areas, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he had requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he had requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence. "US President's programme was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officers. I only requested the NSA to visit the area," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha while replying to the debate on Delhi violence, amid disruptions.

The Home Minister said he did not visit the riot-hit areas himself as he did not want the police to divert resources. "I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements," he said.

"You can question me and that is your right but nobody has the right to play with facts," the Home Minister said. The NSA had visited the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence. At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries during the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

