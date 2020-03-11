Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as state president of Telangana BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state president of Telangana BJP.
In another development, L Murugan has been appointed as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.
Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has been appointed Karnataka Congress President. (ANI)
