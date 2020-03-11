Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as state president of Telangana BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state president of Telangana BJP.

In another development, L Murugan has been appointed as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has been appointed Karnataka Congress President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

