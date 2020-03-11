Left Menu
There is 'tsunami of Hindutva hate', says Owaisi in LS

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:02 IST
In a scathing attack on the Centre in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi riots, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said there is a "tsunami of Hindutva hate" and called for an impartial probe to find the perpetrators of the violence. Some of his remarks evoked sharp response from the Treasury benches, with at least two Union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kishan Reddy -- registering their protest.

Speaker Om Birla also expunged certain remarks made by Owaisi. Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Delhi violence, he urged Hindus to "save the soul" of the country and claimed that around 1,100 Muslims are under illegal detention.

Owaisi said calling it communal riots would be a joke and alleged that what happened was a "pre-planned pogrom". Calling for an impartial probe, Owaisi said that "Ankit's life cannot have a premium over the life of Faisan, just because the latter was a muslim".

These individuals were among those who died in the violence that happened last month. "We will die saving the Constitution... we will not allow the carnage to continue," Owaisi said, adding that a committee headed by a Supreme Court or a High Court judge should carry out an inquiry into the violence.

An all-party team should also visit the violence-affected areas, he said. Thanking Sikhs for helping Muslims during the violence, Owaisi said they are the "small lamps in the tsunami of Hindutva hate".

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that during such a discussion, Owaisi has made comments that would increase tensions. Hitting back at Owaisi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy claimed that thousands of Hindu settlements were removed by Owaisi's party in Hyderabad.

AAP member Bhagwant Mann claimed that people were brought from outside to incite violence and that it was a "sponsored riots". CPI's K Subbarayan said that hate speeches was a reason and that the central government was complicit in the riots.

Democracy is in crisis and it was pre-planned riots, CPI-M member A M Ariff said, alleging that the government was "killing the country's secular nature". He also referred to banning of two Malayalam television channels regarding their coverage of Delhi riots and transfer of Justice Muralidhar.

Ariff also demanded the resignation of the home minister. Condemning the violence, NCP member Amol Ramsing Kolhe wondered whether hate speeches cannot be controlled, and flagged concerns about "religious nationalism".

Taking a dig, he remarked that "if there is a heart in the 56-inch chest," then they would say that there were shortcomings in dealing with the situation. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said "majority of the minority community" are scared due to plans for NRC and NPR.

While claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act was the first law passed in the name of religion, he said India is becoming a theological state. Thomas Chazhikadan (KC-M) alleged it was a "government- motivated" violence.

BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal criticised the Congress and mentioned about various incidents of violence that happened during the rival party's rule. He also said that "people should not be burnt just because they lost 2019 elections".

National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi said the government has promoted a culture of impunity and that there was total negligence. K R K Raju (YSRCP) said it should be probed why the violence happened, especially when US President Donald Trump was visiting the country..

