It is important to accept MP govt is in crisis: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Wednesday said that it is important to accept the fact that government in Madhya Pradesh is in crisis. Speaking to reporters Patel said, "The way the political development is happening in Madhya Pradesh it is clear that government is struggling and it is important to accept that government in Madhya Pradesh is in crisis."

He said that if Congress had made efforts to solve the issue, this situation would have not arisen. "My personal view is that had Congress party made efforts to solve the issue, this situation would have not arisen. It was the party's internal matter and then these development has come," he said.

"If 20 party MLAs resign in Madhya Pradesh than I think it would be difficult for the government to prove its majority," Patel added. Scindia's resignation from the party on March 10, that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

