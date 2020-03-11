Scindia should not have joined BJP: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi

Jyotiraditya Scindia should not have joined the BJP, said Congress leader Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday. "Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is intending to achieve in Madhya Pradesh they will not succeed," Joshi told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader said that the Congress in Rajasthan is not facing such a situation. Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party. BJP president JP Nadda inducted Scindia into the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

The resignation of Scindia, and his loyalist MLAs, has plunged the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into a turmoil. (ANI)

