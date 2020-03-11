Left Menu
  Kokrajhar
  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:36 IST
Bodoland Territorial Council election on April 4

Election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam will be held on April 4, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said on Wednesday. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and votes will be counted on April 8, he said in a notification.

The State Election Commission has set March 18 as the last date for filing nominations, it said. The nominations will be scrutinised on March 19 and March 21 has been set as the last date for withdrawal of nominations, the notification said.

The final list of the contesting candidates will be published on March 21, it said. Re-polling will be held on April 6, the notification said.

BTC's jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam -- Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri -- known collectively as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts (BTAD). The council has 40 elected members.

This will be the first election to the council after the Centre and several Bodo groups signed a peace agreement earlier this year..

