Gehlot has no moral right to talk of horse-trading: Poonia

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to talk of horse-trading as he himself had brought BSP MLAs to the Congress through dubious means, BJP state president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday. Poonia made the remarks hitting back at Gehlot for accusing the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh.

Poonia said Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the Congress because he was not heard. “Jyotiraditya Scindia was demanding implementation of the manifesto. He decided to quit Congress, when he was not heard anywhere. What can the BJP do in it?" he asked. “The Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by making false promises. There is resentment among the people and the workers of the Congress party for not fulfilling promises,” he said in a statement here. On Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's allegation that the BJP was "shamelessly" indulging in horse-trading on the basis of money power, Poonia retorted that it is the Congress, which has the history of horse-trading. He said the chief minister brought six BSP MLAs to the Congress party's fold through horse-trading.

“This is not the first instance. In his earlier term also, he did this,” he said, adding that Gehlot has no moral authority to make such statements. “Congress and Gehlot work as per their convenience. If a decision is in their favour, it is constitutional and in the interest of the country, but if it is against them, it becomes unconstitutional and against the country,” he said. “The chief minister gave the statement in despair because the Congress party is divided in two factions,” he said. Poonia said the party would be like Muslim League in few days because people were getting disillusioned from the Congress party due to its support to anti-national policies..

