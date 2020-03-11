Jyotiraditya Scindia to file nomination for RS elections on March 13
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. Scindia is slated to arrive in Bhopal on March 12 (Thursday).
"BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiradtya Scindia will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow afternoon. He will garland the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre, and the portrait of Madhavrao Scindia in the party office," a statement from party leader Lokendra Parashar said. "On March 13, Scindia will arrive at the party office at 12 pm. He will then go to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections," he added.
Scindia had joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
BJP Chief JP Nadda meets Cong leader Virbhadra Singh, enquires about his health
India became one from its top to the bottom under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda
Coronavirus: Will not celebrate Holi , says JP Nadda
JP Nadda asks BJP state chiefs not to hold Holi celebrations
Entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP is like a family member coming back to the party: JP Nadda.