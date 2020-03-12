Guyana court rules vote count must resume before election winner declared

Guyana's chief justice ruled on Wednesday that country's largest electoral district must resume counting votes from a March 2 election before a winner can be declared.

The court last Sunday upheld an injunction blocking the elections commission from proclaiming a winner in the presidential election, delaying the results of a vote that has been marred by accusations of fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.