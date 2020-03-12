BJP releases list of five candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released a list of five candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. From Haryana, the party has nominated Ramchandra Jhangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Similarly, Indu Goswami from Himachal Pardesh, Dr Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh and Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra.

Fifty-five Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls on March 26th and the last date of filing of the nomination is March 13. The party has also declared, Amrish Bhai Rasiklal Patel, as its candidate for a by-election to Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

