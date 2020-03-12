Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus will continue for a year or may be longer: Singapore PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:57 IST
Coronavirus will continue for a year or may be longer: Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Singaporeans on Thursday to expect the coronavirus to continue for a year or may be longer as the city state faces a "serious situation" with a "possible spike" in new cases. However, Lee assured the situation remains under control and Singapore will not raise its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Red from the current Orange.

While Singapore has already imposed some travel restrictions, Lee said it will "have to tighten up further temporarily, though we cannot completely shut ourselves from the world". Noting the World Health Organization's declaration of calling the virus outbreak as 'pandemic', Lee said COVID-19 is expected to "continue for sometime - a year, and maybe longer".

Despite Singapore having taken the situation with "utmost seriousness" and being held up by the WHO as an example to emulate, the country faces a "serious situation", said the Prime Minister in his televised address. "We expect more imported cases and therefore new clusters and new waves of infection, this time coming from many countries rather than one or two," said Lee. Emphasising that the situation in Singapore "remains under control", the prime minister said, "We are not locking down our city like the Chinese, South Koreans or Italians have done.

"What we are doing now is to plan ahead for some of the more stringent measures, try them out and prepare Singaporeans for when we actually need to implement them." Meanwhile, beds, intensive care units and other hospital facilities are being freed up to create additional capacity to meet any surge in COVID-19 numbers, said Lee. Lee said, "The issue is of course not religion itself, but that the virus can spread quickly to many people in crowded settings, like religious gatherings and services." "I hope Singaporeans understand that during this period we may need to shorten religious services or reduce our attendance at such gatherings. Please work with your religious leaders to make these practical adjustments," he said.

He called on Singaporeans to practice good hygiene, adopt new social norms and discouraging large gatherings. Separately, the Archbishop of Singapore said that Catholic masses here would remain suspended.

All mosques in Singapore are also being closed for at least five days from Friday for cleaning to prevent community spread through mosque activities, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. Singapore has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, of which 96 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Nine coronavirus cases are in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, while 96 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. The health ministry confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Five of these are imported cases, infected overseas.

Two Singaporeans, considered as imported cases, have contracted COVID-19 after attending a religious event near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur recently, Singapore's Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli confirmed on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were assaulted and arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the ruling party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha ...

Coronavirus: No handshakes, cops to greet people with namaste

The Mumbai Police have urged their personnel to greet people with namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid shaking hands with people while interacting w...

Spain govt tested as minister infected, cases touch 3,000

Spains government underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, and cases soared close to 3,000. The surge in infections brought the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020