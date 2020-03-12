Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court asks Mandoli jail to file action taken report on Nirbhaya convict's plea

A Delhi court on Thursday asked Mandoli Jail authority to file an action taken report (ATR) on Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking registration of FIR against two police personnel of the jail for allegedly beating him with lathi (stick), danda, fist and blows on the head that allegedly caused a severe head injury.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:58 IST
Delhi court asks Mandoli jail to file action taken report on Nirbhaya convict's plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday asked Mandoli Jail authority to file an action taken report (ATR) on Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking registration of FIR against two police personnel of the jail for allegedly beating him with lathi (stick), danda, fist and blows on the head that allegedly caused a severe head injury. Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak on Thursday sought the action taken report from the jail authority by April 8.

The court also clarified that this order will have no bearing on the other matter and hanging will not be stayed because of this. As per the petition, Pawan was attacked on the head and other parts of the body on July 26, 2019. The advocate told the court that blood was oozing from his head and on his request, he was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Pawan along with the other three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case are scheduled to be hanged on March 20. They are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were assaulted and arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the ruling party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha ...

Coronavirus: No handshakes, cops to greet people with namaste

The Mumbai Police have urged their personnel to greet people with namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid shaking hands with people while interacting w...

Spain govt tested as minister infected, cases touch 3,000

Spains government underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, and cases soared close to 3,000. The surge in infections brought the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020