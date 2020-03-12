Left Menu
Transfer of Justice S Muralidhar was a routine one: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar was a routine development and the consent of the judge is on the record.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo/RSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar was a routine development and the consent of the judge is on the record. "The government only issues the order of transfer. Recommendations are made by the collegium. So, this should not be linked to any particular case. It was a routine transfer. The consent of the judge is on record," Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

"What is this thinking that only one judge can do justice. And rest others can't? Why a particular judge? Why one judge? Why don't you have faith in other judges?" he questioned. The President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, had transfer Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to the Punjab and Haryana High court.

The opposition parties had targetted the BJP-led Central government over the "midnight transfer" alleging the government was "blatantly suppressing and undermining" not only the democratic institution but the judiciary as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

