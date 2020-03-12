Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong names its nt'l and state gen secys Venugopal and Dangi as RS candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:38 IST
Cong names its nt'l and state gen secys Venugopal and Dangi as RS candidates

The Congress on Thursday named AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and PCC general secretary Neeraj Dangi as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. Biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held on three seats in the state. The Congress has fielded two candidates and the opposition BJP has named one.

“AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and PCC general secretary Neeraj Dangi will be Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan,” the party sources said. On the other hand, BJP announced the name of Rajendra Gehlot as its candidate on Wednesday.

The seats presently held by Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya, all from BJP, are to fall vacant after expiry of their terms next month. The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13, scrutiny will be held on March 16 and nominations can be withdrawn till March 18.

If necessitated, the polling will take place on March 26, from 9 am to 4 pm. Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats and nine of them, including three whose tenure is going to be completed next month, are held by the BJP.

The Congress party's sole Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is Manmohan Singh, who was elected unopposed in RS bypolls held last year after the seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini, who was also the party's state president. Congress party, which came to power in December 2018, has a total of 107 MLAs in the house of 200 and BJP has 72 MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnamese city advised to turn away cruise ship over coronavirus fears

Health authorities in the southern Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh want to stop a Bahamas-flagged cruise ship with Italians on board docking at the economic hub on Friday over coronavirus concerns, state media reported. The Health Department...

Trump says not concerned he was exposed to coronavirus by Brazilian official

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press aide tested positive. Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago cl...

U.S. Senate leader expects renewal of surveillance rules

Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he was confident the Senate would approve legislation renewing government surveillance tools, and appealed to lawmakers not to delay the vote until after they expire on...

Soccer-Several Leicester players isolated as coronavirus precaution - Rodgers

Several Leicester City players have been kept away from the squad as a precaution after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday. Top European leagues such as Italys Serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020